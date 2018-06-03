Charlottesville School Board Members Gather for Weekend Retreat

Members from Charlottesville City School Board took a retreat this weekend to reflect on the year and address items that didn't get much attention during board meetings.

The board thought it was important to talk about school safety, recruitment, the strategic plan and facilities.

With the addition of two new board members, there was also a focus on board protocol to catch them up and refresh existing members as well.

“I think one of the major takeaways that I got from the retreat is that we're doing some wonderful things within the City of Charlottesville schools,” said Juandiego Wade, school board chair. “We have some things we can approve upon, but I like the direction that we're going in.”

Wade adds that no new initiatives came out of the retreat this weekend.

The next school board meeting is June 14.