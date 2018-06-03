Quantcast

Charlottesville Group Holds 'Kids and Nature Festival' at Ix Art Park

Posted: Updated:
Kids and Nature Festival at Ix Art Park Kids and Nature Festival at Ix Art Park
Kids and Nature Festival at Ix Art Park Kids and Nature Festival at Ix Art Park
Ewa Harr Ewa Harr
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A group with a mission to help children have fun while experiencing nature hosted its inaugural Kids and Nature Festival in Charlottesville.

Little Planets hosted the fundraiser at Ix Art Park Sunday, June 3, to give kids and their families a chance to listen to music and take part in fun nature-based activities.

Attending families were asked to make a donation to Little Planets that will go toward building a permanent outdoor play space for children at Ix.

“Giving children a place to play where they can use their creativity, their imagination, where parents are happy because they’re engaged it’s just a gift we’d like to give to the community and I think this is the perfect place to do it,” said Little Planets founder Ewa Harr.

Little Planets is hoping to raise $25,000 for this project through an IndieGoGo campaign.

  • Charlottesville Group Holds 'Kids and Nature Festival' at Ix Art ParkMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story