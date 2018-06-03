Charlottesville Group Holds 'Kids and Nature Festival' at Ix Art Park

A group with a mission to help children have fun while experiencing nature hosted its inaugural Kids and Nature Festival in Charlottesville.

Little Planets hosted the fundraiser at Ix Art Park Sunday, June 3, to give kids and their families a chance to listen to music and take part in fun nature-based activities.

Attending families were asked to make a donation to Little Planets that will go toward building a permanent outdoor play space for children at Ix.

“Giving children a place to play where they can use their creativity, their imagination, where parents are happy because they’re engaged it’s just a gift we’d like to give to the community and I think this is the perfect place to do it,” said Little Planets founder Ewa Harr.

Little Planets is hoping to raise $25,000 for this project through an IndieGoGo campaign.