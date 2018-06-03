Rain Postpones Day 4 of Search for Missing Person in Albemarle County

Search team in the area of Old Ballard Road in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)

Crews are temporarily suspending their search for the person reported missing Wednesday night in Albemarle County.

Albemarle County Fire & Rescue (ACFR) teams, with help from specialists from central Virginia and beyond, postponed their effort Sunday, June 3. ACFR Chief Dan Eggleston said their work had to stop because rain was making Ivy Creek too dangerous to search.

“We’re very grateful for the expertise that's come around from really as far away as Maryland and Pennsylvania to help us out,” said Eggleston.

Even after four days of searching, Eggleston says his team is not ready to give up hope.

“We’re not going to stop, you know, we’re going to continue on. We’ve got work to do,” said the fire chief.

Ivy Creek had swelled out of its bank and over Old Ballard Road, washing away two vehicles around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.

An elderly couple in a Toyota Prius was swept downstream, while a person in a second vehicle was able to swim to safety.

A body believed to be from the Prius was found Thursday, May 31. The car had been located earlier the same day.

Dive teams and K-9 units still have not even found the vehicle driven by the person who was safely rescued: “The sedan hasn’t been located, that gives you perspective of the conditions of the wash and the conditions of the creek. It’s still pretty deep, there’s some holes in there we estimate are 8 feet deep,” Eggleston explained.

Searchers say they came upon new evidence Sunday, including pieces of the car and articles of clothing that they say will help them piece the whole puzzle together.

“We’re marking where all this evidence is found to give us an idea of where we should concentrate our efforts, so that’s helping to inform the experts on where to put the search teams and how detailed they need to go in there,” said Eggleston.

Since Thursday, teams have combed almost every inch of a seven-mile stretch of Ivy Creek.

“It’s about seven miles from the Old Ballard Road Bridge to the reservoir, and we’ve searched just about the complete section of that minus some small gaps at least once or twice with multiple teams both in the water as well as on the ground,” said Eggleston.

The search is expected to resume Monday morning.

Authorities are not releasing identities until both people are found and family is notified.

Residents in the area with any information on the missing person are being asked to contact the Emergency Operations Center at (434) 979-INFO or (434) 979-4636.