Charlottesville Police Investigate Stabbing at Lankford Avenue Home

Stabbing victim, who police believe is also a suspect in a breaking and entering

One person is recovering at the hospital after a bizarre stabbing Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville.

That person recovering may be a prime suspect for police.

First responders were called out to a home in the 100 block of Lankford Avenue a little after 3 p.m. Sunday, June 3.

A man with several stab wounds was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

"We responded to a call for a stabbing. When we got here, information suggested that there was possibly a breaking and entering that occurred and that someone was stabbed during the course of that," said Sergeant Bradley Pleasants, Charlottesville Police Department.

Moments after the wounded man was taken to the hospital, officers escorted another man in handcuffs out of the home and into a police cruiser. He was released after officers interviewed him.

Authorities tell NBC29 that man might have acted in self defense, but this will require further investigation.

The suspect in the breaking and entering is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, but they believe this was an isolated incident.