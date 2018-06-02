Quantcast

Charlottesville Issues Status Update for City Parks

Posted: Updated:

City of Charlottesville News Release:

City of Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is issuing the following status update on City parks:

No further changes will be made this weekend – we will continue cleanup efforts Monday morning and work early next week on remaining areas at Azalea Park and the trail at Riverview Park
 
Azalea Park –

  • The following facilities are open:
    • Front parking lot
    • Basketball Court
    • Restrooms
  • The following facilities remain closed:
    • Athletic Field
    • Playground
    • Dog Park
    • Garden Plots

Vehicular access within park is limited to the front parking area near the main entrance.
 
Riverview Park –

  • The following facilities are open:
    • Front parking lot
    • Playgrounds
  • The following facilities remain closed:
    • Trail along Rivanna River

Meadowcreek Golf Course –

  • The following facilities are open:
    • Golf Shop
    • Practice Facilities
    • Grill
    • Front 9 holes
  • The following facilities remain closed until further notice:
    • Back 9 holes

Note – please contact the Course at 977-0615 to make a tee time or inquire of further changes for Sunday, June 3.
 
Pen Park –

  • Trail along Rivanna River remains closed