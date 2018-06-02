Charlottesville Issues Status Update for City Parks

City of Charlottesville News Release:

City of Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is issuing the following status update on City parks:

No further changes will be made this weekend – we will continue cleanup efforts Monday morning and work early next week on remaining areas at Azalea Park and the trail at Riverview Park



Azalea Park –

The following facilities are open: Front parking lot Basketball Court Restrooms

The following facilities remain closed: Athletic Field Playground Dog Park Garden Plots



Vehicular access within park is limited to the front parking area near the main entrance.



Riverview Park –

The following facilities are open: Front parking lot Playgrounds

The following facilities remain closed: Trail along Rivanna River



Meadowcreek Golf Course –

The following facilities are open: Golf Shop Practice Facilities Grill Front 9 holes

The following facilities remain closed until further notice: Back 9 holes



Note – please contact the Course at 977-0615 to make a tee time or inquire of further changes for Sunday, June 3.



Pen Park –