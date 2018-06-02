Charlottesville Issues Status Update for City Parks

Charlottesville Issues Status Update for City ParksPosted: Updated:
City of Charlottesville News Release:
City of Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is issuing the following status update on City parks:
No further changes will be made this weekend – we will continue cleanup efforts Monday morning and work early next week on remaining areas at Azalea Park and the trail at Riverview Park
Azalea Park –
- The following facilities are open:
- Front parking lot
- Basketball Court
- Restrooms
- The following facilities remain closed:
- Athletic Field
- Playground
- Dog Park
- Garden Plots
Vehicular access within park is limited to the front parking area near the main entrance.
Riverview Park –
- The following facilities are open:
- Front parking lot
- Playgrounds
- The following facilities remain closed:
- Trail along Rivanna River
Meadowcreek Golf Course –
- The following facilities are open:
- Golf Shop
- Practice Facilities
- Grill
- Front 9 holes
- The following facilities remain closed until further notice:
- Back 9 holes
Note – please contact the Course at 977-0615 to make a tee time or inquire of further changes for Sunday, June 3.
Pen Park –
- Trail along Rivanna River remains closed