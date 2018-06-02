Technologists Work with Area Transit Systems to Improve Functionality

Several Charlottesville municipalities and organizations brought their technological problems to CitySpace on Saturday, June 2, to get a little help from experts.

The second annual Civic Innovation Day featured technologists and designers from WillowTree, Ting, and other community sponsors.

These specialists helped Jaunt, University Transit, and Charlottesville Area Transit work toward creating a unified platform. They also helped Albemarle County figure out ways technology can be used to incorporate history into the Route 29 Small Area Plan.

“It's so easy to kind of just go about your day and think about, ‘OK, how can I make my life better,’ but it’s so much better when you're able to work with others and figure out, ‘how can I make everyone else around me, how can I make their life better,” says Taylor Erwin, an analytics architect at WillowTree.

Erwin says the teams were able to plan tangible steps that can be taken in the next few weeks and months to work toward a final solution.