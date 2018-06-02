Quantcast

Saturday's High School Sports State Playoff Scores and Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Joe Hawkes finished second in the Boys 3200 meter Joe Hawkes finished second in the Boys 3200 meter
Sophomore Lilly Moore and WAHS defeated Abingdon 5-2 Sophomore Lilly Moore and WAHS defeated Abingdon 5-2
Senior Nicholas Hagspiel clinched the match for the Warriors at No. 5 singles Senior Nicholas Hagspiel clinched the match for the Warriors at No. 5 singles

BOYS TENNIS
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 5, Cave Spring 0

GIRLS TENNIS
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 5, Abingdon 2

BOYS LACROSSE
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
E.C. Glass 6, Western Albemarle 4

5A STATE TRACK AND FIELD MEET
Boys 1600 meter
Albemarle senior Josh Fard 8th place (4:25.93)
Girls 1600 meter
Albemarle senior Ryann Helmers 1st place (4:56.52) *school record

3A STATE TRACK AND FIELD MEET
Boys 3200 meter
Western Albemarle sophomore Joe Hawkes 2nd place (9:26.42)
Western Albemarle sophomore Jack Eliason 3rd place (9:35.18)
Western Albemarle freshman Joseph Taylor 5th place (9:53.13)