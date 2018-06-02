Emergency Communications Center Gathers Data on Property Damage from Storm

People in Albemarle County are slowly recovering from the severe flooding that resulted from the rain storms on Wednesday, May 30.

Now there’s some good news for those who’ve been dealing with difficulties obtaining drinking water.

The boil water notice has been canceled for the 1,200 Albemarle County Service Authority customers in the Hollymead Town Center area, which means they no longer have to boil their tap water before drinking it.

The authority is asking everyone to empty and clean automatic ice makers and chillers.

Emergency Communications Center staff in Albemarle County are still gathering information on property damages from Wednesday night's flash flooding.

Albemarle County damage assessment teams visited more than 500 homes in the Ivy area on Friday, but they're asking anyone else in the county with flood damage to report it.

The Emergency Communications Center is working to estimate the total cost of damage from Wednesday night and Thursday morning's flash flooding to determine if the county qualifies for any government assistance.

“There might still be people who we missed, and so that's why it's really important that we're asking people to please call in - the 979-info line is where we want people to call and report any damage on their property - that's the best way that we're going to be able to help the community kind of rebuild from this," says Kathryn Goodman, who works for the center.

The center will need the address, property owner's name and phone number, and whether or not the property has flood insurance.

The Emergency Communications Center will be accepting calls until 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 2. Staff say they plan to continue to take calls on damages for the next few days.

If you have damage to report, call 434-971-1263.

Emergency Communications Center News Release:



UPDATE - New Call Times and Phone Number

Emergency Operations Center Encourages Residents to Report Flooding Damage

The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will resume taking flood damage reports on Monday, June 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The new phone number to call is 434-971-1263.

The EOC, and regional partners, appreciate the public’s patience with the damage assessment process and will provide updates on this process as available.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District is providing public safety and communications support at the Regional EOC.

For more information contact:

Joe Rice

Communications Coordinator

City of Charlottesville

434-409-8226

Look for updates from our regional partners on these social media sites:

• Regional Emergency Operations Center: https://twitter.com/CommEmerg

• Albemarle County https://twitter.com/AlbemarleCounty

• Albemarle County Police Department: https://twitter.com/ACPD_VA

• Albemarle County Service Authority https://twitter.com/ACSA_connect