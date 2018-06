The Tom Sox lost their Valley Baseball League season opener 9-4 at Staunton on Friday night.

Charlottesville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the 4th inning, but the Braves rallied for the win.

Seth Hartings went 3-for-4 with three-runs scored to lead the Braves.

Waynesboro opened its season with an 8-3 loss on the road at Covington.

The Generals were held to just six-hits.

Waynesboro will play its home opener Saturday night, as the Generals host the Tom Sox at seven o'clock.