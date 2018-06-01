Boylan Heights Hosts Brewery Battle to Raise Money for Cancer Research

Over the years, this event has raised thousands for cancer research

Five breweries competed in the event at Boylan Heights

Hundreds turned out on Friday, June 1, for the fourth annual Brewery Battle at Boylan Heights in Charlottesville.

Blue Mountain, Bold Rock, Champion, Devil's Backbone, and Three Notchd all competed to be crowned the king of Charlottesville brewing.

Proceeds from each beer sold Friday night will go to support the University of Virginia Cancer Center Stem Cell Patient Fund.

"We all put our three what we think are the fastest-moving beers on draft, and whoever gets rid of their kegs first wins,” says Scott Rich, the founder of Three Notchd. “But, at the end, UVA's winning, the hospital's winning, cancer research is winning. So, just a fun excuse to come out and hang out with good friends."

The annual fundraiser has already raised more than $10,000 over the years for cancer patients and their families.