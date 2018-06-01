Rt. 33 Over Swift Run Gap Reopens to Traffic

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CULPEPER — Route 33 (Spotswood Trail), one of the only highways connecting Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, is open to traffic. The Virginia Department of Transportation completed cleanup and stabilization of slopes on the east side of the pass across Swift Run Gap and opened the road at 6:30 p.m.

Mudslides in the Shenandoah National Park closed the road early Thursday morning when slopes along the highway gave way after torrential downpours. VDOT crews cleared mud and debris from the road and shoulders at five locations along Route 33 on the east side of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Late Friday afternoon, 38 secondary roads remain closed in VDOT’s Culpeper District. There are 24 roads closed in Greene County, 6 in Madison and 6 in Albemarle County as well as one each in Fluvanna and Orange counties. Some of those roads are still under water and crews cannot make damage assessments until the floodwaters recede.

VDOT crews are making repairs as quickly as possible, with priority given to roads and bridges that provide the only access to residents on the far side of the damaged structure. One major secondary route, Route 810 (Dyke Road) in Greene County, is heavily damaged in several locations and some sections of the road will be closed through the weekend.

VDOT reminds motorists never to drive through water flowing across a roadway or around closure barricades. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about the road closures and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.