Mayor Walker Loses Appeal Over Traffic Ticket

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker lost an appeal over a traffic ticket in Circuit Court on Friday, June 1.

She was found guilty of going 43 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. Walker claimed she was in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, but the patrolling officer along Elliott Avenue argued otherwise.

Her attorney questioned the radar technology used and the angle of the car.

Walker will have to pay a fine of $90.