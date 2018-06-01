Quantcast

Mayor Walker Loses Appeal Over Traffic Ticket

Posted: Updated: Jun 04, 2018 10:41 AM
Mayor Nikuyah Walker (File Photo) Mayor Nikuyah Walker (File Photo)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker lost an appeal over a traffic ticket in Circuit Court on Friday, June 1.

She was found guilty of going 43 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. Walker claimed she was in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, but the patrolling officer along Elliott Avenue argued otherwise.

Her attorney questioned the radar technology used and the angle of the car.

Walker will have to pay a fine of $90.