Homeowners in Ivy Area Experience Flooding, Costly Damage

Repairs are underway for some homeowners in the Ivy area of Albemarle County.

Albemarle County building inspectors traveled throughout the Ivy area on Friday, June 1, checking in on neighbors to evaluate the damage and to ensure all homes are safe.

Stephen Janucik says his family got lucky, and only has a few inches of water in their basement. A crew from Service Master Pro was able to get out there on Friday to start removing some of the drywall.

Janucik says everyone in the Ivy community has come together to lend a helping hand during this difficult time.

“We had friends come by and help us out, they were quick first responders, they pulled up the carpet and we got everything out - most of it yesterday - so it took a good eight or nine hours to get it done but we had good help," says Janucik.

Janucik says county building inspectors did a quick walk-through of his home earlier in the day on Friday and found everything to be safe since Service Master workers were on scene drying out the floors. He has not yet received an estimate on the damage, but says the entire basement will likely need to be redone.

Neighbors say Wednesday night's flash flooding was the worst this area has experienced in over 10 years.

Janucik and his family want to thank people in the community for their help and he adds that if anyone in the area needs anything, they are more than happy to help.