Women's Center at Moores Creek Set to Open to Treat Substance Abuse Patients

A new Albemarle County treatment center is set to open its doors to women living across central Virginia who need help beating substance abuse.

The Women's Center at Moores Creek invited the community out to an open house on Friday, June1.

The center was founded as a joint effort between Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and Region Ten. It has room to treat eight women, and it allows them to live with up to two of their young children.

“It’s a barrier to treatment for some women,” says Mary Jackson, the director of women’s recovery. “Some women who would do well in residential treatment don’t come because they don’t want to leave their kids."

The center says it plans to begin screening women in the coming week, with hopes of moving in patients soon after that process.