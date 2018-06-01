Women's Center at Moores Creek Set to Open to Treat Substance Abuse Patients

Women's Center at Moores Creek Set to Open to Treat Substance Abuse PatientsPosted: Updated:
The Women's Center at Moore's Creek
Women will be allowed to bring two of their children with them
The center is a joint effort between Region Ten, Charlottesville, and Albemarle
Women's Center at Moores Creek Set to Open to Treat Substance Abuse PatientsMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story