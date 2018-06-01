Crews Continue Search for Missing Person in Albemarle County

Crews searching for people in the area of Old Ballard Road in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)

Crews searching for people in the area of Old Ballard Road in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)

Search crews have spent a second day trying to find a person washed away by flood waters.

Ivy Creek had swelled out of its bank and over Old Ballard Road, washing away two vehicles around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.

A couple in a Toyota Prius was swept downstream, while a person in a second vehicle was able to swim to safety.

Searchers are using water rescue and ground search teams, unmanned aerial vehicles, and search dogs.

A body believed to be from the Prius was found Thursday, May 31. The car had been located earlier the same day.

Authorities are not releasing identities until both people are found and family is notified.

Residents in the area with any information on the missing person are being asked to contact the Emergency Operations Center at (434) 979-INFO or (434) 979-4636.

06/01/2018 Release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Emergency responders resumed the search for one missing individual on Friday, June 1, 2018 following a flash flood incident in Albemarle County on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

The body of one deceased victim was recovered on Thursday.

Search and rescue teams are utilizing water rescue and ground search teams, unmanned aerial vehicles, and search dogs. The search efforts are underway in the Ivy Creek area. Residents in the area with any information on the missing individual should contact the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at (434) 979-INFO or (434) 979-4636.

Albemarle County Damage Assessment Teams are also in the Ivy area performing initial damage assessments. The damage assessment process is likely to extend several days. Residents that have experienced any type of damage caused by the flooding from Wednesday, May 30, through Thursday, May 31, 2018, can call the EOC at (434) 979-4636. The EOC will need the property owner’s name and phone number; renter’s name and phone number, if renting; property address; if the property is insured and/or renters insurance and if there is flood insurance; type of structure.

A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for customers of the North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant in Northern Albemarle. A map of the impacted areas and advisory updates are on the Albemarle County Service Authority website at www.ServiceAuthority.org. The Harris Teeter at Hollymead Town Center is providing free drinking water to affected residents while supplies last.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is actively monitoring roads and assessing structural damage. As of Friday morning, there were seven remaining road closures in Albemarle County. Visit www.511virginia.org for details on road closures.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District is providing public safety and communications support at the Regional EOC.

Look for updates from our regional partners on these social media sites: