Flooding Affecting Parks in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

Anyone thinking of heading to a Charlottesville-area park this weekend might need to make changes their plans.

More information on Charlottesville's parks can be found here.

06/01/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Riverview Park and Trail will remain closed due to flood waters and a concern for public safety.

Azalea Park received considerable damage from flooding and requires significant repair and cleanup. The only portion of Azalea Park available is the front commuter lot and the basketball court. All other areas including restrooms, playground, dog park and garden plots are closed and off limits until mud and debris can be removed and repairs made.

Spray Grounds are open.

Meadowcreek Golf Course is open in a limited capacity: The driving range, pro shop, restaurant and nine holes will be open today. Please call ahead for weekend updates.

We ask that patrons not attempt to utilize these closed areas while crews are in the area working. We will continue to evaluate the various facilities for reopening as repair efforts continue.

06/01/2018 Release from Albemarle County:

After reviewing the water levels at Chris Greene Lake, the Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Department will not open the lake for swimming this weekend.

Due to the flooding experienced on Thursday, May 31, 2018, current conditions at the lake may compromise public safety. Several of the lake's beach amenities are currently underwater.

Albemarle County staff must wait for the water to recede before cleanup and any necessary repairs can be performed. Current weather forecasts might further impact these operations. Swimming operations will begin as previously scheduled on Friday, June 8, 2018.

This closure only includes the swimming area and the beach at Chris Greene Lake. Chris Greene Lake Park will be open and all other activities are allowed. Weekend swimming at Walnut Creek Park and Mint Springs Valley Park will continue as scheduled.