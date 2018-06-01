Update: Boil Water Notice Lifted in Albemarle County

Albemarle County Service Authority Update 06/02/2018:

The Boil Water Notice has been Lifted effective immediately for ACSA Water Customers in the 29 North Area.

Crews with the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) have located a water main break caused by this week's flash flooding.

That break impacted roughly 1,200 customers, and while the water is back on, a boil water notice is still in effect.

RWSA crews figured out Friday, June 1, that the break in the system was not at Dickerson Road like they originally thought. Instead, the problem was actually at the North Fork Rivanna Water Treatment Plant.

Contractors and engineers are on site examining that break and determining the best course of repair.

Officials say water has been restored to all customers thanks to the installation of a temporary pump near Hollymead Town Center.

RWSA is hoping to get the water main fixed completely within the next 48 hours, but the location of the break is making the repair more difficult.

"This was the main line that came out from the water treatment plant to the rest of the lines in the system, and because of all of the rain and it being a swampy area it's a little tricky location to try to be repairing," said Katie McIlwee, RWSA.

Harris Teeter in Hollymead Town Center handed out free bottled water to people Friday morning.

The boil water notice is also making things a little difficult for folks at Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport. The airport is only serving pre-prepared meals, and signs are posted on water foundations asking they not be used.

The Albemarle County Service Authority says it will have limited amounts of water until repairs are completed. It's working with the Virginia Department of Health to test drinking water.

The service authority is asking all people under the boil water notice [PDF] to try to conserve as much water as possible.