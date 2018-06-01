UVA Basketball to Face Maryland in ACC/B1G Challenge

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will play at former ACC rival Maryland in the 20th ACC-B1G Challenge on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Tip times and networks for this year's Challenge, which includes 14 games, will be announced at a later date.

All 14 Big Ten teams and 14 of the 15 ACC teams will participate in the 2018 Challenge. Wake Forest will not play in the 2018 event.

The Cavaliers and Terrapins meet for the second time in the Challenge and 183rd time overall. Virginia defeated Maryland 76-65 in College Park in the 2014 Challenge and has won seven of the last eight meetings between the teams. Maryland owns a 107-75 advantage in the series that dates back to 1913.

UVA has a 12-6 record, including a four-game winning streak, in the Challenge. UVA

Defeated Wisconsin 49-37 in last season’s Challenge, setting a record for fewest points allowed in the history of the Challenge. The Cavaliers have defeated Wisconsin (2017), Ohio State (2016 and 2015) and Maryland (2016) during their four-game Challenge winning streak. The Cavaliers have won seven of their last eight Challenge games and Virginia is 5-4 all-time on the road in the event.

In 2017-18, Virginia captured the ACC regular-season title, ACC Tournament championship and won a school-record 31 games. Maryland posted a 19-13 record, losing to Wisconsin in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event, matching top college basketball programs playing for conference supremacy and the Commissioner’s Cup. All games will also be available to stream via the ESPN app.

The ACC took home the Commissioner’s Cup in the last two Challenges, with 11 wins in 2017 and nine wins in 2016. The Big Ten won eight of the 14 matchups in 2014 and 2015, while 2012 and 2013 were both ties. Since its inception, the ACC has won 12 Challenges, while the Big Ten has won five.