Churchville Man Charged with Felony Eluding, Speeding

06/01/2018 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The Sheriff’s Office received several complaints concerning a white sport bike that was being operated recklessly in the Crawford Manor (Churchville) area of Augusta County.

On 05/29/18 a deputy checked the area and within five minutes a motorcycle, matching the description of the one we received complaints on, passed the deputy at a high rate of speed on Buffalo Gap Highway.

The deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the driver failed to yield, continuing toward Parkersburg Turnpike.

The deputy pursued the operator of the cycle towards Staunton and eventually lost sight of it.

As the deputy approached the intersection of Trinity Point Road he found the operator on the side of the road and subsequently took him into custody.

The operator of the cycle was identified as Bruce Back, 31, of Churchville, VA.

Back stated he knew it was a matter of time before someone would be waiting on him, and admitted that he reached speeds in excess of 150 mph as he attempted to flee the deputy.

Back was arrested and charged with felony eluding, speeding, and for no state inspection.