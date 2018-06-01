Greene County Requesting Damage Information Resulting from Storm

Greene County is asking property owners to report damage caused by the recent flash flooding to help build a case for possible state or federal assistance.

The county's Office of Emergency Services is putting together an initial damage assessment to send to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Greene County is asking property owners to submit via email a brief description and photos of damage, any insurance information, and expenses related to the storm and repairs. People can also provide information over the phone at 434-990-2566 or 434-990-2568.

06/01/208 Release from Greene County:

The Greene County Office of Emergency Services is requesting that citizens report any damage they may have experienced as a direct result of the flash flooding event on Wednesday, May 30 through Thursday, May 31, 2018. This damage would include any residential, commercial, and agricultural damage or loss.

This information will assist our office in providing a snapshot of the storm damage to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. This initial damage assessment is the first step in quantifying the storm's damage for potential state and federal assistance.

Damage reports can be provided to the Greene County Office of Emergency Services using the following options:

All submittals must include the following information:

Name

Contact telephone number

Address where the damage occurred

Brief description of the damage & photographs of the damage

Verification of insurance of lack thereof

Any actions you have taken, such as repair expenses, relocation expenses, etc.

Description of accessibility to property

Please feel free to contact the Greene County Office of Emergency Services with additional questions or concerns.