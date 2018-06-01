Albemarle County Court Takes Up Motions in Dr. Dean Case

An Albemarle County doctor accused of sex crimes is dealing with a lot of legal wrangling ahead of his first trial.

Attorneys from both sides were in Albemarle Circuit Court Friday, June 1, to argue a motion from prosecutors in the case against Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean.

A total of 10 women have come forward accusing Dean of sexually assaulting them at the Albemarle Pain Management Associates Clinic. He is facing a total of 13 charges – including rape, sexual battery, and object sexual penetration - from incidents that allegedly occurred from 2011 to 2015.

The commonwealth said during court hearing in March that the doctor's M.O. was to convince patients that in order to treat their pain, he had to arouse them first.

The judge had already decided each former patient's allegations would be handled in separate trials.

Friday, the commonwealth asked for evidence from eight of the alleged victims to be allowed in the first trial.

The judge's decision will be delivered in writing at a later date.

Dean was granted bond on January 10, but was put under electronic-home monitoring and other restrictions.

A three-day jury trial is currently scheduled to begin on October 15.