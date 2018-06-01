VDOT: Rt. 33 Over Swift Run Gap Remains Closed Friday Morning

06/01/2018 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

CULPEPER — Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) remains closed due to mudslides in five locations across Swift Run Gap in Greene County. The slopes gave way early Thursday morning after torrential downpours drenched the area.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation suspended cleanup operations early Thursday evening due to concerns for more mudslides when additional storms passed through the county. The team will return to the mountain at 8 a.m. to continue cleanup operations and stabilize the slopes.

VDOT crews worked overnight Thursday in Greene County to continue making repairs, with priority given to roads and bridges that provide the only access to residents on the far side of the damaged structure.

During daylight hours Friday, VDOT will continue assessing all accessible roads and bridges in Albemarle, Greene and Madison counties as well as structures in Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties that were affected by the storms. Floodwaters are still covering several structures and roadways in Greene and Madison counties.

VDOT reminds motorists to never drive through water flowing across a roadway or around closure barricades. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about the road closures and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.