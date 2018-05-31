Multiple Albemarle County Roads Close as Rainfall Increases

It may be a while before some roads open back up

Road conditions continue to worsen as the rain falls, and dozens of streets are blocked off as of Thursday, May 31, due to flooding or trees down.

On Thursday night, 36 roads remained closed in Albemarle County.

Earlier on Thursday, weather officials urged people to just stay indoors rather than trying to venture outside. As rainfall continued to come down, barricades continued to go up to block off unsafe roads.

“I can't recall the last time I've seen this much rain in a short period of time," says Dan Eggleston, the chief of Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

The county has been hit hard with rain over the course of the last month, and officials say they don't know if it will stop.

“Some of these stream beds are very unstable and are likely to continue to collapse, so if we see additional flooding, the stream and terrain and the direction and flow could change which would endanger more people," says Eggleston.

Much of the rainfall has destroyed cement, caved in roads, and brought down trees.

Crews add that roads may not be up and running any time soon, either.

“It’s gonna take a while to recover and get the roads back where they needed to be,” says Ron Lantz, the chief of the Albemarle County Police Department.

People are encouraged to either stay off the roads, or to turn around if you’re out and encounter any flooding conditions.