Staunton Sears Store to Close at End of June

One of the oldest continuous Sears hometown stores in the country has announced that it’s closing its doors.

The Staunton Sears Hometown Store opened in 1965.

The building has been through various stages over the years, and has offered a variety of everyday things people need - but it's always remained a Sears store.

The announcement came toward the end of May, and the store manager says the owner is ready to retire. The manager also says it's a little sad, and she'll miss the customers.

"One I talked to last week actually was here on grand opening,” says Lisa McCumsey, the store manager. “He was five years old. His dad bought this big box TV and the screen was this big, and it was a color TV, and they had to set the color with a magnet. He remembers all that and he's shopped here ever since. That's the kind of thing that makes you a little sad, are the people that have always shopped at Sears."

Sears will close its doors for the last time June 30.