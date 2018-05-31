Transportation Workshop Looks at Ways to Make Improvements

People gathered at Charlottesville's CitySpace on Thursday, May 31, for an educational workshop focused on transportation.

The "Why Transit?" workshop took a look at how to think of and plan transit improvements for the city.

Public transit consultant Scudder Wagg served as the presenter at Thursday night’s event.

Organizers say the goal is to spark clear conversations about what transit options can or should do, and to look at ways of shaping transit systems to better match the values of the community.