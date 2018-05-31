Charlottesville Tom Sox Set to Defend VBL Championship in 2018

The defending Valley Baseball League champion, Charlottesville Tom Sox, play their season opener Friday at the Staunton Braves.

The Tom Sox won the VBL championship last year in just their third season in existence.

This year's team has a new look. There are about 30 new players. About a dozen guys return from last year's championship game including Charlottesville native Jake Allen, who joined the Tom Sox late last season for the team's playoff championship run.

"Pretty special," says Allen. "This team's been great, this program has done a really good job of developing me and I think they do a good job of providing opportunities for the players. I'm using an internship through the Tom Sox so that's been awesome too."

This year's Tom Sox team features two guys from the University of Virginia, outfielder Jalen Harrison and catcher Will Allocca.

"It was not the season that we wanted at all, says Allocca, "There are a lot of things we can grow off of, had a really good freshman class come in. A lot of learning experiences we can take from it going into next year."

Palmyra native, Jalen Harrison says UVA coach Brian O'Connor assigned him specifically to the Tom Sox and told Harrison exactly what he expects.

"Get a little bigger in the weight room," says Harrison. "Coaching with the strength program is going to do a great job for me this summer. Also come here, get some opportunities and help the team and hopefully win a championship this summer."

This year's team also features Greene County native Jack Morris. Morris was a part of the Tom Sox team two years ago, leading the Sox in batting average, stolen bases, and runs.

Morris says, "It's a great area. When summer ball is coming up, the decision of where I wanted to be, this was the only place I wanted to be so it's good to be back."

Tom Sox infielder Michael Wielansky was the Valley Baseball League's MVP last season leading the league in batting average, hits and runs.

Wielansky will decide next week after the MLB draft, if he will go to the pros, or return to the Tom Sox.



Tom Sox head coach Corey Hunt says, "Not having Mike is a great thing, I'll say that because if he doesn't make it here, somebody offered him enough money to go play baseball and that's a great accomplishment for that young man. If we get him here, phenomenal, but if we don't, I'll still be just as happy for him."

Hunt is entering his second season as Tom Sox head coach.