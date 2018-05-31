James River Association Announces Water Samples Meet Safety Standards

The James River has been deemed safe by a group dedicated to monitoring bacteria levels in the water.

The Swimming Safety in the James report came out on Thursday, May 31, which comprises data samples collected from designated spots along the river that have been collected since 2013.

The James River Association says 83 percent of all water samples taken over the past five years meet state safety standards.

The Scottsville area of the river received a 95 percent pass rate over the past since 2013.