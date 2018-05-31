Rain Storms Leave Central Virginia Homeowners with Flooded Basements

The torrential downpours have flooded basements throughout central Virginia, leaving water damage companies like Service Master of Charlottesville with waiting lists of several days.

Employees at Service Master say they've received more than 70 calls since 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.

The company is considering this a Category 3 water situation since the water in many places is contaminated and must be removed.

"I would recommend, go to Lowe's and get a Shop-Vac, something like that,” says Garrett Norvelle, the disaster restoration manager. “Try to remove as much water as you can. If you have an at-home dehumidifier, put that in there to try to reduce some of that moisture, move your contents to an area that may not be affected."

Service Master says that with more rain on the way, people should check their downspouts and make sure they're facing away from the house and to also clear out gutters.