Rt. 33 in Greene County Closed While Crews Work to Clear Mudslide

The Red Cross has set up a shelter to help those displaced by floods

Route 33 near Swift Run Gap in Greene County likely will not open again until Friday, June 1, at the earliest.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is still working to clear the mudslide that formed there after the floods on Wednesday, May 30.

Wednesday night’s torrential rainfall has caused flooding all throughout Greene County, and its biggest impact is being felt by people trying to cross the mountain on Rt. 33.

VDOT is working to clear all of the mud and debris caused by the mudslide by loading dump trucks and driving them down the mountain. Both VDOT and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office say close to a dozen roads are closed in the county, and will stay that way until Friday.

“The ground is completely saturated so we have concern about the potential for trees coming down,” says Lou Hatter of VDOT. “It's possible we could have additional slides as saturated as the ground is.”

A number of bridges are also closed, including three in Mutton Hollow. That's where Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith says his team has evacuated at least one family. He says keeping the community safe is his top priority.

“If people call in and want to be evacuated or have a medical emergency or need attention or some kind of help, that's our priority - keeping people safe,” says Smith. “Life is the most important thing; you can replace property or items but you can't replace life.”

Both VDOT and the sheriff are worried any more rain could cause further major damage. They’re urging people to not drive through water on the roads because there’s no way to know what’s under it or how deep it is.

As for homeowners in Greene County who’ve been displaced by the flooding, the American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Ruckersville Elementary to provide food and shelter to anyone who needs it throughout the evening.

Organizers say people can bring personal belongings as well as their pets. The shelter has kennels for both cats and dogs.