Flooding Causes Sinkhole, Traps Homeowners on Holkham Drive

People who live in the neighborhood are trapped in their homes

Flooding from the rain storm on Wednesday, May 30, has caused a massive sinkhole blocking people from leaving Holkham Drive in Albemarle County.

Crews at the scene say the sinkhole appeared overnight.

Twelve homes are behind the trench, and people have no way to leave because Holkham only has one entrance and exit. Neighbors spent Thursday afternoon messaging one another to try and help those who are stuck in their homes.

"It was a message, and they said that they were trapped here,” says Kristen Jamison, who lives on Holkham Drive. “It was the only road in and out, and they were trying to build a road to West Leigh to try and get their cars out at some point."

Crews say the sinkhole will take days to repair.