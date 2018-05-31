ACSA Issues Boil Water Notice for Northern Albemarle County

Crews with the Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) are working to get water service restored to people in the northern part of the county.

Floodwaters damaged a major water line sometime Thursday, May 31, impacting most of the area north of Hollymead Town Center.

Around 1,200 customers, both commercial and residential are being advised to boil water [PDF] for at least one minute before drinking, making ice, washing dishes or preparing food until further notice.

The water line break caused the Piney Mountain tank to lose half of its water stored. Crews were able to stabilize the loss of water by shutting some valves in the distribution. They also installed a temporary pump near Hollymead Town Center to connect the South Rivanna to the North Rivanna Treatment Plant, which should help restore water to people in the area.

However, the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority says if it isn't able to restore the system within the next 24 hours, the Piney Mountain tank will be out of water.

"The question is when is water going to be restored in the area. We're not sure. We're trying to restore it now, but it depends on what we find as we work through each of the sections of piping to see if there are additional breaks beyond the one at Dickerson Road," said RWSA Executive Director Bill Mawyer.

The RWSA says right now all of its dams are in good shape, but all of them are closed for safety reasons.

ACSA says it will have limited amounts of water until repairs are completed. It expects the boil water notice to last at least a few days and it is asking all in the area to try to conserve as much water as possible.

Release from the Albemarle County Service Authority:

Due to a water main break and flooding at the North Fork Rivanna Water Treatment Plant, low pressures occurred in the water system.

As a precaution, the following Albemarle County Service Authority customers are advised to BOIL ALL TAP WATER USED FOR DRINKING AND COOKING until further notice:

Airport Plaza

Airport Road

Briarwood Subdivision

Burgundy Lane

Camelot Subdivision

Cedar Hill Park

Conway Lane

Deerwood Subdivision

Forest Springs Mobile Home Park

Gateway Circle

GE

Hollymead Town Center

Innovation Drive

Leake Lane

Moubry Lane

Northside Drive

North Fork Research Park

North Pines Subdivision

Proffit Road from Leake Lane to Roteu 29

Quail Run

Rivers Edge Lane

Seminole Plaza

Worth Crossing

In order to properly boil water, bring tap water to a “rolling” boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using.

Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

We will advise all of our customers when the BOIL WATER ADVISORY has been lifted.

The Albemarle County Service Authority is also asking the customers in this area to restrict water use until further notice.

For further information, please contact the Albemarle County Service Authority at (434) 977-4511.