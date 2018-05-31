Several Albemarle and Charlottesville Parks Closed Due to Flooding

Several parks and trails in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are closed Thursday afternoon due to damage from the overflowing Rivanna River.

In Charlottesville, both Azalea and Riverview parks are closed right now.

Crews at Azalea Park are cleaning up mud and debris from flash flooding, but the city hopes to reopen the park by 3:00 Thursday afternoon.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation officials say the flooding over at Riverview Park is the worst they've seen in 30 years. The water is covering most of the swing set and picnic tables, there's even a current from the Rivanna River running through the park.

Parks and rec says it will have to wait for the water levels to go down before any clean up can begin.

Albemarle County is still assessing its parks, but right now Chris Greene Lake Park and Darden Towe Park are closed.