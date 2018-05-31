Update: Jury Finds Fitzgerald Guilty of First-Degree Murder

Jurors in Charlottesville Circuit Court have found 41-year-old Gregory Nathaniel Fitzgerald guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 43-year-old Robert “Bobby” Reauveau.

Jurors began deliberating on Thursday, May 31, closing out a three-day trial.

The commonwealth argued Fitzgerald shot Reauveau in the back of the head after an apparent drug deal between the victim and George Morris in the area of Run Street on February 5, 2017.

During closing arguments early on Thursday, the commonwealth told jurors Morris can be trusted. They said the alleged drug dealer knew details about the shooter and the weapon that hadn't been released to the public.

Defense attorney Janice Redinger has argued Fitzgerald was not the gunman and that Morris is lying. A detective had stated on the witness stand that there is no direct forensic evidence connecting Fitzgerald to the crime scene.

Experts testified that there is no way of knowing for sure if the bullet that hit Reauveau came from the Taurus Judge revolver recovered by investigators.

The bullet had also grazed the back of Reauveau's then-financee' Gabrielle Davis, who was sitting in the car with him at the time of the shooting. Davis had testified that she saw the exchange of money between Reauveau and Morris. However, Davis said she didn’t see any drugs. Investigators on the witness stand also stated no drugs were found at the crime scene.

Morris had told police he saw Fitzgerald cleaning a revolver shortly after he heard a gunshot. Detectives said they recovered a used gun cleaning kit in the defendant’s apartment, as well as a black hoodie similar to the one the shooter was described wearing that night.

Redinger claimed that Fitzgerald was at McDonald's at the time of the shooting. Tracci Shifflett, Fitzgerald’s wife, backed up that alibi when she testified on Wednesday. The defense attorney had asked the detective on the witness stand about surveillance video from McDonald's: The investigator said he contacted McDonald's more than a month later, but was unable to get the footage. He said he believes the company only keeps videos for 30 days.

The jury came back with the verdict shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

"I think Nina Reauveau, Bobby's mom, can now begin her healing process," says Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Joseph Platania. "I don't think she's really been able to start doing that yet. I think today, in some ways, gave her some closure and so it will be a good thing for her to start taking care of herself and healing from the trauma that she's been through."

The jury recommended 25 years behind bars for Fitzgerald, and his sentencing hearing will be held on September 10.