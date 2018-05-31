Search Continues for Woman Swept Away in Flood Waters in Madison County

Multiple crews are on scene in Madison County trying to locate the body of a female they believe was washed away on Wednesday, May 30, during the rain storms.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Department, and other emergency response teams are looking for an African-American woman who officers say was swept away Wednesday night just after 8 p.m.

The crews are using dive teams, drones, and a helicopter.

“Basically, we're following the footsteps of where she went in the water last night and we're just following it right down the river,” says Erik Weaver, the Madison County sheriff. “We find anything, we backtrack so basically we're checking the same area three or four times.”

The sheriff says the missing woman was with one other person on Wednesday night. She was trying to cross the river on an ATV, but she was knocked off her feet when she got out to check the water.

The other person is said to be OK.

Authorities in a flood-staggered swath of rural Virginia have performed multiple water rescues and are searching roadside woodlands for a missing person feared swept away amid weather caused by Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning in a Facebook post that rescuers are searching for a missing person after receiving a report of a female in the water. The post said the person was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and the search had been ongoing overnight.

Officials in the area couldn't immediately be reached for further details.

Authorities are also looking for a man and woman last seen standing outside their silver Toyota Prius in Albemarle County on Wednesday night when they and their car were swept away. So far, there's been no sign of the missing couple.

Authorities are reminding citizens not to attempt to drive or walk across flooded roadways.

