Updated: VSP Investigating Fatal Crash on I-64 in Albemarle County

06/01/2018 Updated Release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper C.S. Peer is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Albemarle County.

The crash occurred May 31, 2018, at 7:20 a.m., on Interstate 64 at the entrance ramp to the westbound Rest Area.

A 2006 BMW 321 sedan was traveling west on I-64. As it exited the interstate to head into the Rest Area, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a disabled tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder.

The driver, Ahmed M. Shelton, 36, of Norfolk, Va., died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer was fully out of the travel lane and did have its emergency triangles placed behind it to alert oncoming drivers.

The crash remains under investigation.