Emergency Shelter Opened at Ruckersville Elementary School

05/31/2018 Release from Greene County:

The County of Greene has declared a local emergency as of 00:05 hours on May 31, 2018 due to the

flooding event.

Public safety personnel are currently handling multiple calls for service.

No injuries to report at this time.

The Greene County Office of Emergency Services has opened an Emergency Shelter located at the Ruckersville Elementary School at 105 Progress Place, Ruckersville, VA 22968. Please bring any necessary medications, clothing, blankets, etc. Pets are not allowed at this time.

If you have any questions, please contact Greene County Emergency Operations Center at 434-990-2566.