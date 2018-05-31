VDOT: Flooding Closes Roads Across Central Virginia

Press Release from VDOT:

RT. 33 CLOSED ACROSS SWIFT RUN GAP DUE TO MUDSLIDES

Numerous secondary routes closed in Greene, Madison and Albemarle due to flooding

CULPEPER — Route 33 over Swift Run Gap is closed in Greene and Rockingham counties due to mudslides on the mountain pass after torrential downpours drenched the area all night. Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation working to clear the slides and reopen the road but it is likely there will be a lengthy closure.

Numerous secondary roads are closed in Greene, Madison and Albemarle counties after the series of storms overnight. VDOT crews will reopen the roads as the water recedes and the roads are safe for travel. The National Weather Service is estimating between seven and nine inches of rain fell in the western areas of those counties along the Blue Ridge Mountains.

VDOT and other emergency response agencies remind drivers never to drive through water flowing across a roadway. Six inches of moving water is enough to knock a person off their feet; 12 inches will sweep a car off the roadway. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about the road closures and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.