Update: 1 Dead, Search Continues for 1 Missing in Albemarle Co. Flooding

One person is dead and another is still missing in connection to flooding along Old Ballard Road in Albemarle County.

According to police, a Toyota Prius carrying two people was swept off the road by rising flood waters from Ivy Creek around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.

A man and woman are said to have climbed out of the Prius, but were swept away by the water. The occupant in a nearby, second vehicle escaped and was rescued.

The identity of both the deceased and the missing person are being withheld until the missing person is located and family members can be notified of the search results.

Albemarle County Fire Chief Dan Eggleston announced Thursday, May 31, that the Prius was repeatedly tossed and overturned in the water. The car was found about 20 yards away from where it went off the road.

"Ivy Creeks normally a very docile creek but with eight to 10 inches of rain we estimate from experts it turned into a swollen raging river," Eggleston said.

More than 40 people have been brought in to search for the missing couple.

Albemarle County officials declared a local emergency at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday due to the excessive flooding. Debris and water levels have caused multiple roads to close throughout the area.

"We were hit with multiple bands of heavy rain starting yesterday afternoon through the night, which caused a huge amount of public safety calls for service, including water rescue calls, which overwhelmed our local and regional resources here in the Albemarle and Charlottesville area," said Eggleston.

The fire chief stressed that people living in flooded areas to not drive through roads covered with water.

Crews are preparing to work into the night and say that the incident near Old Ballard Road is still a search and rescue operation.

Albemarle County schools will be on a two-hour delay Friday, June 1, due to the road conditions.

The Albemarle County Police Department posted on Facebook:

With the ground already saturated, the wind has taken down numerous trees and power lines. The following roads are temporary closed, or portions of the road are closed. This is in addition to the previous list: Earlysville Rd

Simmons Gap Rd

Sunset Ave Ext

Newtown Rd

Dickerson Rd

Hillsboro Ln

Owensville Rd ROADS MAY BE FLOODED OR WASHED OUT. Please do not drive around road closure signs. Even though the flooding has receded, these roads are still compromised: Proffit Rd

Barracks Rd ramp

Patterson Mill Ln

Old Lynchburg Rd

Red Hill Rd

Campbell Rd

Plank Rd}

Dick Woods Rd

Garth Rd (at Whippoorwill and Windriver Rd)

Holkham Dr

Advance Mill Rd

Old Ballard Rd

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is monitoring local reservoirs, and says no risks have been identified.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.

05/31/20018 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

The Albemarle County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit and members of the Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigating an incident involving two vehicles swept downstream as a result of heavy rains and flash flooding.

On May 30, 2018 at 2138 hours, two vehicles to include a Toyota Prius traveling west, stopped due to high water in the 900 block of Old Ballard Road.

Rapidly rising water levels swept both vehicles off the roadway and downstream.

Two occupants of the Toyota Prius were also caught in the flash flood. One occupant has been located and is deceased. The second occupant is still missing. The occupant of the second vehicle was able to swim to a safe location.

Press Release from City of Charlottesville/Regional Emergency Operations Center:

Albemarle County declared a local emergency at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018 related to major flooding occurring throughout the county.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. yesterday there was a flash flood of Ivy Creek in Albemarle County and a vehicle and its two occupants, a man and a woman, went missing near the intersection of Old Ballard Rd and Martin Farm Ln. A Silver Toyota Prius was observed being swept away in flood waters with its two occupants outside their vehicle and in the water. A second vehicle was also swept away but its single occupant was rescued from the water.

As of 3 a.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018 a swift water rescue team from Lynchburg is actively working with local emergency responders to locate the missing persons. Residents in the area with any information should contact the Emergency Operations Center at (434) 979-INFO or (434) 979-4636.

The Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority is closely monitoring local reservoirs and no risk to these dams has been identified. There are significant road closures and moderate damage to one single-family home in Western Albemarle.

The Regional Emergency Operations Center has been activated and a second swift water rescue team from Harrisonburg has responded and is on stand-by after a request for assistance was made to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The City of Charlottesville is providing public safety and communications support at the Regional Emergency Operations Center.