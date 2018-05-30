Girl Scout Troop's Buddy Bench Project Aims to Help the Community Heal After August 12 Events

A Girl Scout troop in Charlottesville is working on a project to help the community heal after the events of last August. Seven girls in troop 3080 wanted a deeper understanding of how they could help and ultimately decided to work together on what they call the buddy bench project.

There will be six benches installed outside each Charlottesville elementary school. Each bench has a quote engraving and is purple in honor of Heather Heyer, who was killed in a car attack on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after the Unite the Right rally on August 12.

A dedication ceremony for the project was held at Johnson Elementary Wednesday. The ceremony is just one part of the work toward the Girl Scouts process to get their silver award.

The girls say they wanted to do something to help Charlottesville heal. “I wanted to do this project because a lot of people were hurt by what happened this summer and I wanted to bring peace back to the community and honor Heather,” said TaMarah Jenkins, an 8th grade student at Buford Middle School.

Each purple bench is engraved with a different quote from a civil rights leader or quote about friendship.

“The pain never goes away, the hole in your heart never goes away but it does get easier…and having her legacy live on in things like these benches makes a difference,: said Susan Bro, Heather Heyer’s mother. "Anything that I can do to continue her message, to continue what she stood for, that helps me get through and it helps make the world a better place.”

The girls have been working on the project for almost a year. Their hope is to bring understanding and friendship.

“To spread kindness and awareness and just make everybody aware that they are wanted somewhere in the community,” said Myleisha Bolden, a 6th grade student at Walker Upper Elementary School.

"It's all about Heather's ideas for including everyone,” Bro stated, “Anytime we can pull people together, particularly in childhood when children are born with that sense of togetherness and innocence, lets retain that, lets nourish that, lets encourage that."

The remaining two benches to be installed will be at Greenbrier and Burnley-Moran Elementary.