Engineering Expo Held at Charlottesville High School

Charlottesville High School hosted an engineering expo Wednesday to show parents what resources are offered from eighth grade through high school. Students showcased some of the things they have made like speakers, drones, and other inventions.

The opportunity also gave incoming freshman a chance to see how they can continue their engineering careers in high school. CHS also showcased its club called BACON which stand for Best All-Around Club of Nerds.

"It has about seven sub groups that do anything from building a robot, sending a box up into space to take pictures, collect data, coding things that go onto the international space station and competing in different kinds of competitions,” said Daniel Szabo, a junior at CHS. “I'm part of that club, I've been part of that since freshman year, I just really like engineering."

Charlottesville High School and Buford Middle School have received national and international recognition for their innovative engineering programs.