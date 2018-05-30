Shenandoah Valley Libraries Join Forces for Summer Reading Program

The Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County public libraries already share a catalogue and resources but brand new this year they're having one combined summer reading program.

The reading games are aimed at preventing the summer slide that can happen when kids take a break from school. Librarians say the program is a fun way to keep kids reading and the libraries working together will make it even easier for people.

"It's going to be a change for people but I think it's going to be a really good one. It's something we're really excited about," said Jamie Kollar of the Waynesboro Public Library. "The actual summer reading game - which is a bingo card with reading challenges - is gonna be the same across all the systems which is great, because it doesn't matter where you go. And it shouldn't, you know we are all in this together."

The summer reading games run from June first through July 31.

On Saturday, June 2, the Waynesboro Public Library is having a big kick off event for the summer reading games called Waynesboro-Con. This is the third year for the Comic-Con-like event.

There will be an all ages cartooning show, a costume contest for the best geeky costume, and then events all over the library from crafts to video gaming and a variety of other things.

Waynesboro-Con begins at 10:00 a.m., Saturday May 2, and it's free for all.