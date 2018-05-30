St. Anne's Belfield Celebrates College-Bound Athletes

St. Anne's Belfield held a ceremonial signing celebration Wednesday afternoon for 15 student-athletes who will play in college.

Christian Smith, UVA football

Nic Kent, UVA baseball

Sierra Smith, Hartford basketball

Javon Johnson, Michigan lacrosse

Jack Pausic, Johns Hopkins baseball

William Hass, Randolph Macon baseball

Kellie Booth, Cornell Polo

Gillian Borton, Loyola (MD) soccer

?Jasmine Furin, Washington & Lee soccer

Javaneh Brown, Washington & Lee track

Parker DeVillier, Roanoke College, swimming

Sam McNamara, Transylvania, golf

Jack Milligan, Bowdoin College squash

Carter Morris, Christopher Newport softball

Jordan Pennix, Luther College basketball



