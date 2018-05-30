St. Anne's Belfield Celebrates College-Bound Athletes

15 STAB college-bound student-athletes
St. Anne's Belfield held a ceremonial signing celebration Wednesday afternoon for 15 student-athletes who will play in college.
Christian Smith, UVA football
Nic Kent, UVA baseball
Sierra Smith, Hartford basketball
Javon Johnson, Michigan lacrosse
Jack Pausic, Johns Hopkins baseball
William Hass, Randolph Macon baseball
Kellie Booth, Cornell Polo
Gillian Borton, Loyola (MD) soccer
?Jasmine Furin, Washington & Lee soccer
Javaneh Brown, Washington & Lee track
Parker DeVillier, Roanoke College, swimming
Sam McNamara, Transylvania, golf
Jack Milligan, Bowdoin College squash
Carter Morris, Christopher Newport softball
Jordan Pennix, Luther College basketball