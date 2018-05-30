Louisa County Man Speaks Out After Horses Seized from Parents' Farm

Nine animals have been seized from two farm properties in Louisa County. Eight horses and a donkey are now getting the care they need while their owners face animal cruelty charges.

Wednesday we spoke with Andrew Pauley, the son of one of owners of those two properties. Both his mother and father are facing four animal cruelty charges after investigators say their animals were starved, ungroomed, and unkempt. But, Pauley says the charges are unwarranted and he believes they're wrongfully accused.

Four horses were seized from the property about a week ago and the owners were charged with animal cruelty but they're not sure why.

Pauley says the horses on his parents' farm are well taken care of with lots of access to food and water. "[They are] fat, happy…they enjoy seeing my little brother. Every time we come up to feed they actually come running up to the fence to greet us,” he stated. "I know for a fact they've been fed, because I've been feeding them."

But in early April, animal control got a call about one of the Pauley's five horses hurt on the ground."The horse had tripped…and still to this day no real investigation has been done,” Pauley stated.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office said the horse was actually extremely underweight and it had to be put down. The sheriff's office received another complaint three and a half weeks later. Investigators say they found the four remaining horses covered with ticks and lice, and they were underweight.

"After checking the horse, I came to the determination that the horse was a body score of 1,” said Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jay Hensley.

Hensley is referring to the body condition scoring system that ranks 0 through 10. 0 through 3 is considered a poor score, referring to a horse with no body fat.

"They just weren't being fed properly. Fed, water, and shelter and they just weren't getting that,” Hensley stated.

Pauley says his family should have been alerted about the seizure and cited a Virginia state code. But, the sheriff's office says the commonwealth only has to alert the family five days before a seizure hearing to deal with custody, not when they actually take an animal.

Major Donald Lowe says the county gives people in these situations a chance to fix their behavior and animal control told the Pauleys to increase the feed for the horses.

"If it's not working and these animals are still in distress after we come back to check on them again, and nothing's being done or whatever the case may be, yeah, we're gonna seize them,” Lowe stated.

The Pauley horses and animals from the other property are all being taken care of at Serenity Farm in Louisa County.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Seizure hearings for both of these animal welfare cases are scheduled for June 5.