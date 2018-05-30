Groundbreaking Held for Greene County Public Schools Expansion Project

The Greene County Public School system is expanding to accommodate an ever-growing population in the county. Wednesday the school division broke ground on a $28 million expansion project at its Stanardsville campus.

School board members, school officials, politicians, and community members gathered to kick off construction on what is set to be a two-year project that they say will benefit the whole county.

“It's a monumental project for our community in that it’ll not only transform our schools but it’ll also transform our community,” said Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Whitmarsh.

The project aims to expand the cafeteria, redesign learning spaces, and modernize technology at William Monroe middle and high schools. Plans also call for new parking lots at those schools as well as Ruckersville Elementary School.

The county has approved $28 million in funding to complete this expansion and redesign.

"There will still be books on shelves but it won’t be just about books on shelves, it’ll be lots of opportunity for technology, gathering spaces, nooks and crannies for students to work in, different places for students to teach in so students can come together to problem solve, to work on projects, to collaborate,” said Whitmarsh.

Community leaders say this project will benefit the entire county by giving groups a public place to hold meetings and events.

“They treat the school sort of as a central location for everything, this school is used at all hours for sporting events, they do art shows here, but really community groups like scouts use the building, this will give them more facilities for that kind of thing,” said VA 58th District Delegate Rob Bell.

Construction is expected to last through August 2019. Even though work is set to take place during the school year, school leaders say a plan is in place to minimize the effect on the learning environment.