Trial Again Rescheduled for Louisa Co. Man Accused of Attacking Deputy

Trial for a Louisa County man is being postponed after he requested to have his case heard by a jury.

Kelly Clark Jr.is charged with the attempted capital murder of a police officer. A grand jury indicted Clark on that charge back in May 2017. The charge was later downgraded to attempted second-degree murder. Clark is also facing one count of assault on a law enforcement officer and attempting to disarm an officer.

According to authorities, Clark had crashed his car along Louisa Road around 3 a.m. December 26, 2016. He then allegedly ran on foot into the woods, and attacked a sheriff’s deputy who later found Clark walking along a road.

Clark was shot after he reportedly lunged for the deputy’s gun.

The commonwealth says the whole incident was recorded on the deputy's body camera.

The defendant's attorney claims Clark was confused and disoriented at the time due to a diabetic episode.

Clark had been scheduled for a jury trial in Louisa Circuit Court, but last week he asked to have a judge rule on his case instead.

A bench trial was set to start Tuesday, May 29, but Clark now says he wants a jury to decide his fate, after all.

A hearing is now set for June 25.