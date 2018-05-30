GOP Committee Expected to Soon Choose New Nominee for 5th District

The 5th Congressional District Republican Committee is expected to choose a new nominee Saturday, June 2.

Anyone looking to run as a Republican for the seat needs to notify the committee by 8 p.m. Thursday, May 31.

The committee is tasked with finding a replacement for Congressman Tom Garrett, who recently announced that he would not seek reelection.

A new candidate must win over a majority of the 37 voting members of the committee.

So far, at least four people, including Nelson County’s Silverback Distillery co-owner Denver Riggleman, have put their names in.

Potential candidates do not have the live in the 5th District.