GOP Committee Expected to Soon Choose New Nominee for 5th District

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The 5th Congressional District Republican Committee is expected to choose a new nominee Saturday, June 2.
Anyone looking to run as a Republican for the seat needs to notify the committee by 8 p.m. Thursday, May 31.
The committee is tasked with finding a replacement for Congressman Tom Garrett, who recently announced that he would not seek reelection.
A new candidate must win over a majority of the 37 voting members of the committee.
So far, at least four people, including Nelson County’s Silverback Distillery co-owner Denver Riggleman, have put their names in.
Potential candidates do not have the live in the 5th District.