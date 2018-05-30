Jefferson - Madison Regional Library Debuts Renovated Children's Reading Room

Charlottesville kids now have a brand new place to crack open a book and explore magical imaginative worlds. The Gordon Avenue branch of the Jefferson - Madison Regional Library is welcoming the public to come enjoy its newly renovated children's reading room.

The library was closed for six weeks while contractors re-imagined the open reading area. Librarians say the design is a take on a forest, a classic setting in many children’s books.

“We wanted to make a place that was filled with imagination and just like reading could transport children into a whole new world and so with the city architects they designed and created this wonderful environment for kids to explore and discover and read,” said Glynis Welte, a children’s librarian.

The library is celebrating the opening of this new room as it kicks off its summer reading program with an ice cream social on June 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.