Quantcast

Jefferson - Madison Regional Library Debuts Renovated Children's Reading Room

Posted: Updated:
Children's Reading Room Children's Reading Room
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville kids now have a brand new place to crack open a book and explore magical imaginative worlds. The Gordon Avenue branch of the Jefferson - Madison Regional Library is welcoming the public to come enjoy its newly renovated children's reading room.

The library was closed for six weeks while contractors re-imagined the open reading area. Librarians say the design is a take on a forest, a classic setting in many children’s books.

“We wanted to make a place that was filled with imagination and just like reading could transport children into a whole new world and so with the city architects they designed and created this wonderful environment for kids to explore and discover and read,” said Glynis Welte, a children’s librarian.

The library is celebrating the opening of this new room as it kicks off its summer reading program with an ice cream social on June 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Jefferson - Madison Regional Library Debuts Renovated Children's Reading RoomMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story