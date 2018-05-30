Traffic Alert: I-64 Ramp at Exit 124 Interchange Closed Overnight

Virginia Department of Transportation Culpeper District News Release:

Paving work at the Route 250 / Interstate 64 interchange at Shadwell will close the westbound entrance ramp overnight tonight. The work will begin at 8 p.m. and will be completed no later than 6 a.m. Thursday. The work will be rescheduled if there is rain overnight.

During the paving, a detour will direct traffic onto I-64 east to Exit 129 (Black Cat Road), then onto I-64 westbound. Motorists approaching the work zone on Route 250 or I-64 should be alert for detour signs as well as workers and equipment near the travel lanes.

Motorists should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about the roadway closure or follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.

