Defense Presents Case in Day Two of the Fitzgerald Murder Trial

Forensic analysis topped testimony during day two of a Charlottesville murder trial.

Experts told a jury in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday, May 30, that there is no way of knowing for sure if the bullet that hit 43-year-old Robert "Bobby" Charles Hall Reauveau came from the gun recovered by investigators.

The commonwealth has argued 41-year-old Gregory Nathaniel Fitzgerald shot Reauveau in the back of the head after an apparent drug deal between the victim and George Morris in the area of Run Street on February 5, 2017. He is charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The bullet grazed the back of Reauveau's then-financee' Gabrielle Davis, who was sitting in the car with him at the time of the shooting.

The commonwealth believes Fitzgerald used a Taurus Judge revolver, but a forensic analyst testified in court Wednesday that the bullet fragments found in Reauveau's body could not be connected to the gun.

Defense attorney Janice Redinger called one of Fitzgerald’s coworkers to the witness stand. That man told the court that the revolver belongs to him.

Morris had told police he saw Fitzgerald cleaning a revolver shortly after he heard a gunshot. Detectives say they recovered a used gun cleaning kit in the defendant’s apartment, as well as a black hoodie similar to the one the shooter was described wearing that night.

A detective with the Charlottesville Police Department told jurors Wednesday morning that there is no direct forensic evidence connecting Fitzgerald to the crime scene. He also revealed that investigators had received a tip from a jail inmate that the shooter might have been someone else.

Redinger argued that a different person fired the gun, and claims that Fitzgerald was at McDonald's at the time of the shooting.

The defense attorney had asked the detective on the witness stand about surveillance video from McDonald's: The investigator said he contacted McDonald's more than a month later, but was unable to get the footage. He said he believes the company only keeps videos for 30 days.

Davis had testified on Tuesday, May 29, that she saw the exchange of money between Reauveau and Morris. However, Davis said she didn’t see any drugs. Investigators on the witness stand also stated no drugs were found at the crime scene.

The commonwealth called a total of eight witnesses before resting its case around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Tracci Shifflett, Fitzgerald’s wife, took the stand as the defense’s second and final witness. She told the jury that the defendant was home for the whole night, except for when he went to McDonald's.

The defense asked Judge Humes Franklin to strike, arguing the commonwealth’s case weighed too heavily on one man's testimony. The judge denied that motion.

The defense rested its case shortly after 5 p.m.

Closing arguments are expected to get underway around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 31.