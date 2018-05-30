Charlottesville Slowly Working to Replace Aging Water Infrastructure Part III

NBC29’s Madison Carter is wrapping up her in-depth series on Charlottesville's outdated water system by taking a look at how it affects your wallet. The multi-million dollar project is funded through utility billing rates set by City Council each year.

Every year the utilities department submits a capital improvement program to councilors to be approved. They factor in the cost they'll need to carry out scheduled work, and the money needed to cover those emergency water line replacements throughout the year.

The money you pay towards your utility bill is designed to meet the needs of city improvement projects for the entire year.

“The rates that are established through water usage are what fund the capital program and our operations and needs,” said Lauren Hildebrand, public utilities director.

The cost of water main line replacement has been prorated over 30 years through a debt service design. That's how utility rates are able to stay low to fund the replacement effort that averages just under $2 million per year.

Water rates have changed over the past six years: billing for customers has gone up just $13 since 2012-13 fiscal year. This money covers the scheduled projects and budgets for emergency repairs that come up throughout the year.

“We have crews on call 24/7 in case there are emergencies they have to address,” Hildebrand said.

And there have been 1,200 emergency calls since the start of the replacement project in 2010. Thirteen million dollars has been spent over the past eight years in total.

Hildebrand says City Council has been understanding of the costs associated with the project and proactive in working to get ahead of the aging system

“We've been able to approach it in the way that we need to get these things done, or else we're going to have some problems in the future,” she said.

The utilities department will go before councilors to have it approve rates for the 2018-2019 fiscal year at Monday night's meeting.